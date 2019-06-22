Drama as angry woman pees into pot of sadza

A woman from Mutausi Village under Chief Mugabe in Masvingo Rural has been ordered out of the area by a traditional leader after she peed into a pot of sadza that was being prepared by her sister-in-law.

Chief Mugabe was shocked to hear the story of Alice Tichivangani who after being accused of bringing boyfriends into her late husband’s bedroom went and peed into a pot of sadza that was being prepared by her accuser’s wife.

Tichivangani stretched her legs across the fireplace and peed into the pot. The matter was before Chief Mugabe’s court in Masvingo Rural on June 1, 2019.

The allegations are that Tichivangani was married to Nyasha Chakauya’s late elder brother and his family stays in Masuka Village and Chakauya was always complaining that Tichavangani was bringing boyfriends into his late brother’s bedroom.

He also alleged that Tichivangani had even sired a baby with a boyfriend after the death of his brother.

On May 24, 2019 a furious Tichivangani went to Chakauya’s homestead at around 7pm and started accusing Chakauya’s son of cutting down a tree in her field that was used for medicinal purposes.

Chakauya’s wife Cynthia Mubaiwa was cooking and Tichivangani went and stretched her legs across the fireplace and peed into the pot of sadza that was being prepared.

Tichivangani denied the allegations but Chief Mugabe convicted her and ordered her to go back to her parents’ place since her husband had died.

