DRAMA after Delta Beverages boss fails to pay commercial S*X worker

A 28-year-old Mashava se_x worker recently appeared before Masvingo provincial magistrate Langton Ndokera after she was dragged to court by a Delta Beverages supervisor for seizing his cell phone and two-plate stove after he allegedly failed to pay for the night they had spent together.

Sarah Buruvuru popularly known in her circles as Lynn, pleaded guilty to unauthorised borrowing or use of property when she unlawfully took a two plate stove Chinese model and Cell C Android cell phone that belonged to Andrew Kutekwa.

Buruvuru was warned by the magistrate against unlawfully taking other people’s property and was let go as the magistrate considered that she had two little children to take care of.

It was the State’s case that on July 30, at around 02:00hrs at Liquids Bar, Kutekwa approached Buruvuru who was standing at a corner near Club Lagoon and asked to take her to his place in Rhodene.

At around 06:00 hrs in the morning, Buruvuru rose and demanded her payment but Kutekwa told her he did not have cash handy and asked her to wait until she could go to the bank and withdraw some money.

Buruvuru would, however, have none of it and she seized a two-plate stove and a black Cell C Android cell phone from Kutekwa’s house, telling him he could follow her and get his property back when he settled the debt.

As days passed Kutekwa met again with Buruvuru at Liquids Bar on November 1, and the police were alerted leading to the arrest of Buruvuru.

On November 5, the two plate stove was recovered.

