The city of Dundee has been left reeling following the tragic death of Dr Fortune Gomo, a respected scientist and former academic who was found fatally injured on South Road on Saturday afternoon.

Dr Gomo, 39, originally from Zimbabwe, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services responded to reports of a serious incident at around 4:25 p.m. Police Scotland have since confirmed that her death is being treated as murder.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Dr Gomo’s death has sent shockwaves through the community. A former PhD student and postdoctoral research assistant in geography at the University of Dundee, she was described by colleagues as a bright and accomplished woman who had recently joined Scottish Water as a senior service planner. She was said to be “thriving in her career.”

Professor Nigel Seaton, interim principal of the university, paid tribute to Dr Gomo, calling her death a “truly shocking event” for both the city and the academic community. He extended special condolences to African colleagues and students who knew her well, describing her loss as particularly painful for the close-knit community.

In response to the tragedy, the University of Dundee has opened its Chaplaincy Centre to offer support to students and staff affected by the news.

Meanwhile, Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, who is leading the investigation, urged the public not to speculate online as inquiries continue. He reassured the public that there is no wider risk and that a visible police presence will remain in the area over the coming days.

At the scene, tributes have begun to appear. A woman wearing a scarf in the colours of the Zimbabwean flag was seen laying flowers near the spot where Dr Gomo was found — a quiet, heartfelt act that symbolised the deep loss felt by many.