It certainly never rains but pours for embattled MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora after 35 members from his party, who include Tafadzwa Charumbira the youth assembly deputy secretary of elections, defected to Nelson Chamisa’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Kadoma.

While making the announcement over the weekend, the CCC Mashonaland West interim provincial spokesperson Blessing Mandava said:

“We are glad to welcome 35 former MDC T members who have crossed the floor and joined the people’s revolutionary movement, the CCC”.

According to one online publication, Mandava said the the defectors dumped Mwonzora after realising MDC T had reneged on its founding values and principles of the struggle, and that it was hijacked by Zanu PF and leadership was wining and dining with the enemy.

“MDC T and it’s president no longer represent the interests of both the party and its supporters, but a few of its kitchen cabinet members”.

He also added that resounding by-election victories by the CCC had also motivated the new members to dump Mwonzora.

As trouble continues to mount in his camp, Mwonzora failed to field any candidates in the recent elections.

In his confirmation of the defections, CCC Mashonaland West interim provincial chairman, Ralph Magunje said:

“Indeed, 35 MDC T members have joined CCC after noticing MDC T and MDC Alliance fronted by Mwonzora are both Zanu PF extensions and do not endeavour to win elections as compared to CCC which is geared to remove Zanu PF,” said Magunje.

Mwonzora could not be immediately reached to comment on the matter.

Zwnews