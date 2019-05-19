Douglas Mwonzora Did Not Step Down From Challenging Chamisa:Hwende

MDC -Alliance aspiring secretary general Charlton Hwende has revealed that the incumbent Secretary general Douglas Mwonzora Stepped down from challenging Nelson Chamisa for the party presidency.

In an exclusive interview with the Standard Hwende said Mwonzora still wants the party presidency but this time he was defeated. Hwende Said:

For the record, Douglas Mwonzora did not step down from challenging Chamisa for the post of party president. The truth of the matter is that Mwonzora failed to get any nomination for the post of president while Chamisa garnered 13 out of 13 nominations from the party’s provinces. Mwonzora did not do Chamisa favor at all and nobody owes him a favour in return.

Campaigning for himself, Hwende promised to transform the MDC into a bankable organisation with sound and strong internal systems.