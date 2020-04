Opposition MDC rebel Senator Douglas Mwonzora has reportedly been involved in a minor road accident along Lomagundi road. Reports suggest that Mwonzora got hit by a petrol tanker.

Mwonzora is currently in the eye of a storm after he openly rebelled against Nelson Chamisa leadership with Morgern Komichi.

The two have since followed a smaller MDC formation led by Thokozani Khupe.