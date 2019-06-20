Douglas Mwonzora Appointed Party Deputy Secretary For International Relations

MDC leader, advocate Nelson Chamisa has appointed former party Secretary General, Senator Douglas Mwonzora as the party’s secretary for International Relations.

Mwonzora failed to retain his Secretary General position at the party’s fifth elective congress that was held in May at Gweru. He went into the Congress as an underdog to rival and new party Secretary General, Chalton Hwende since he had one nomination.

This made him reminiscence the 2011 and 2014 SG elections in the party which he won even though he only had one nomination.

This year, he tried to contest for the presidential post and would only pull out of the race after receiving zero nominations from the provincial nomination process. His bid to challenge Nelson Chamisa who had given president Mnangagwa a stiff competition in the 2018 presidential election was viewed by party supporters as an act of selling out.

Some even claimed that he was a ZANU-PF agent sent to destabilize the opposition party. As such, MDC supporters were calling for his dismissal from the party.

He has since denied all the allegations saying that he is one of the victims of ZANU-PF brutality.

Meanwhile, Others, however, argued that Mwonzora is one of a few voices of reason remaining in the party and losing him would be to the detriment of the party.

Below is the list of new appointments:

Douglas Mwonzora (former MDC secretary general): Deputy Secretary for International Relations

Morgan Komichi (former VP): Secretary for Presidential Affairs.

Elias Mudzuri (Former vice president): secretary for Local Government.

Below are some major appointments made by Chamisa:

Murisi Zvizwai: Deputy Treasurer-General.

Daniel Molokela: Spokesperson (Infomation)

Luke Tamborinyoka: Deputy Spokesperson (information)

Gladys Hlatwayo: Secretary for International Relations

Jacob Mafume: Secretary for Elections.

Fadzai Mahere: Secretary for Education, Sports, and Culture

-Open Parly Zw