Prominent lawyer Thabani Mpofu says Zimbabweans should not only put all their trust in war veteran Blessed Geza (pictured) to dethrone President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, but must take active role.

He says leaving everything to Geza is as good as letting ZANU PF or ruling party linked people to determine the country’s fate.

“We can’t keep hanging on what Geza (cum Chiwenga) says or doesn’t say in our fight against the ignoble ZANU PF despotism.

“By doing so we’ve let ZANU PF control the story of resistance,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Mpofu who once represented popular politician Nelson Chamisa against Mnangagwa said the real failure is that the country has’t put forward a credible alternative to Mnangagwa’s destructive rule, a damning sign of lack of belief and vision.

“An alternative to Mnangagwa must be aimed at destroying his and ZANU PF’s politics of ruin and hate.

“Like Pharoah, ZANU PF will not let us go unless compelled by a strong but legitimate hand.

“Yes, support Geza’s fight (which is Chiwenga-centric), but we urgently need other leaders, untainted by ZANU PF’s politics of greed and entitlement to step up: define the alternative, lead from the front, and offer believable and tangible hope.

“It’s a collective effort and gaslighting one man will get us nowhere. ZANU PF is a force, hardened by years of cruelty and strengthened by unrestrained thievery.

“It won’t be beaten by petty, disorganized feja-feja politics. In fact, it takes more than a clean and righteous spirit to defeat ZANU PF,” he said.