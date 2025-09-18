Former ZANU PF national political commissar and one of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s sworn enemies Saviour Kasukuwere has warned those in power not to take the people’s anger for granted.

“There comes time when the streets present an opportunity to free oneself.

“There is a point at which people can contain the pain and humiliation they have endured under kleptocracy and corrupt regimes,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Kasukuwere said ignoring the simmering anger in society always leads to disastrous consequences.