Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, says social media group administrators should they allow their platforms to be a source of spreading false and unverified messages.

He says they risk being incarcerated should they let members use such platforms to spread false information.

Speaking in a video posted on the national daily newspaper, The Herald online, Minister Ziyambi urged administrators do demand evidence should a member post certain information on the platform.

Zwnews