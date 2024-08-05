Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has implored ZANU PF members not to pledge loyalty to individuals implying that the party is superior.

Chiwenga said there should be no room for factionalism in the party and implored members to remain united.

“Let us reject all forces that divides us. There is no factionalism at any level in the party.

“I repeat no factionalism. We are one and we shall remain one.

“Our loyalty is not to individuals,” said Chiwenga in a video just uploaded on ZANU PF Patriots X handle.

His sentiments comes at the time there is reported factionalism in the ruling party.

According to critics, Chiwenga’s call that members should not pledge loyalty to individuals is shot directed to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and those supporting his plans to hold onto power past his term limit.

“Chiwenga’s statements is a direct potshot addressing the internecine fights in ZANU PF whereby Mnangagwa’s faction is hellbent on whittling down the VP’s influence in the party with the aim of politically – and otherwise – cancelling him permanently from the power matrix,” said Cde Never Maswerasei.

Apparently, ZANU PF and its leaders have always refuted reports of factionalism even when it was evidently manifesting in public.

Zwnews