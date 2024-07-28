A letter supposedly from a female vendor and addressed to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is making rounds on social media.

In the letter, the vendor only identified as Mai Machuma implored Mnangagwa not to push informal traders out of the Harare Central Business District ahead of the forthcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit.

Below is the letter

Dear Mr President Mnangagwa

We know SADC leaders are coming into the country. This operation of chasing vendors out of CBD is cruel, satanic and inconsiderate.

Vending is our only source of income. We have children to feed. There are no jobs in Zimbabwe.

It’s only a lunatic like Apostle Andrew Wutaunashe who think there are jobs in Zimbabwe who advice you wrongly.

Mr President during election campaign you termed us “Vendors4ED” What went wrong now?

SADC countries have better economies than ours. It’s better that the SADC Presidents see the truth.

This will help if we seek refugee in their country they will treat us knowing there is nothing in this Zimbabwe. Havatibate senhapwa asi sevatamburi.

Mr President musaviga urema hamubatsirwe nazvo izvi. Please regai vaone kuti munyika munoda rubatsiro. Munoda kuviga kukonewa kweyu here?

Kana musingagone hamugone henyuzve. How long are you going to hide the truth?

Mr President it seems you like SADC leaders more than your people. Why do you behave like a foreigner?

Yours in tears

Mai Machuma( Vendor at Coppa Cabana)