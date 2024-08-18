President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has lambasted Zimbabweans who are attacking former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa for allegedly selling out the struggle.

Critics are baying for Chamisa’s head saying he is so weak and passive therefore unfit to challenge ZANU PF.

Political analyst Limukani Mathe accused Chamisa of giving people false hope.

“Chamisa shld free the opposition political space by declaring his total exit as politician.

“He is holding hostage citizens and civil society esp here on X. The people are just doing nothing hoping Chamisa will still deliver. No opposition anymore in Zim,” said Mathe.

However, in Chamisa’s defense, Charamba defended him calling on people to leave the popular politician alone.

“This is crazy; why do you hold him responsible for voluntary incapacitation? Itaka opposition yacho iwe!!!!”

He added: “INZWAI MABLUE: SADC SUMMIT yapfuura zvakanaka. Tatupfunura saka mava kugona kuita zvinhu zviviri: kunwa doro uye kudamburana naChamisa! Mondimutsa bhawa ravhara; Chamisa atiza munamato!!!!”

Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei says:

“Unusual allegiance| Under normal circumstances in Zimbabwean politics, George Charamba would be celebrating and adding fuel to the fire.

“That he is defending Chamisa is quite telling and worth some quiet introspection. When you thoroughly beat a dog, its owners come out.

“Commentary: “MONEY IS IN IT” – not God. If you don’t believe it, request for swift lifestyle audits on your favourites.

“Let them declare paper trail of the businesses that enable them to acquire their asset base. Go further and ask for their tax remittances over a decade.”

Zwnews