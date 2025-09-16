Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa who is believed to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s hitman says no one will stop the 2030 agenda.

His thread reads:

The 2030 agenda seems to be picking up momentum with each passing day, and it’s no surprise that Mash West has jumped on board with Resolution Number 1. There is clarity in the orchestration behind this initiative.

With Ziyambi ay Justice Minister, Mudenda as Parly Speaker& Chinamasa as Secretary for Legal Affairs the concerted plan is surely legal-proof! Fun-fact is that all have been Secretary for Legal Affairs before, including President.

Trends and signals indicate that opposition to this extension exists chiefly in the imaginations of those who oppose it than anywhere on the ground. Following these party resolutions, the stage is set for the Parliamentary phase under Mudenda’s aegis.

If one were to wager against these unmistakable signs, I would advise that they save their money. Chinhu chakabatwa kuti dzvii ichi. ZANU PF has repeatedly showcased a laser-like focus& an unswerving determination to achieve its aims, making it a poor bet to wager against it.

This is regardless of issues such as referendums and other hurdles. With a veritable arsenal of legal minds at their disposal, including the Attorney General, one can’t help but think they have this entire operation meticulously plotted out.

However, an aside to this plot; I must say, it has been a joy to witness my sister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, in her role as Mash West Chairperson, steering her party’s campaign with flair. As a proud sibling, it warms my heart.

Zwnews