Seasoned journalist Owen Madondo popularly known as Dj Ollah 7 who earlier on said he had received death threats has been arrested.

The popular Zimbabwean podcaster haned himself to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and will spend the weekend in jail.

Apparently, posting on his Facebook page, Ollah 7 said he had received death threats, however he did not name the culprit(s).

He added that he is a law abiding citizen and accredited journalist who will never evade police if summoned.

While full details surrounding his arrest remain unclear, sources close to the matter told ZimEye that Ollah 7, surrendered himself to the police’s Law and Order section on Saturday afternoon after being summoned for questioning in connection with allegations of cyberbullying.

“Ollah has been wanted by the police to answer allegations regarding the improper use of social media, particularly his online exchanges with socialite and musician Mudiwahood. He has since handed himself over to the authorities, accompanied by a human rights lawyer,” a source at Harare Central Police Station confirmed.

Zwnews