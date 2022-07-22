Greetings to you all. It is with great sadness that I make this statement. I’m sure by now everyone has heard zvanga zvichinyorwa against me mubepa nhau. I have truly been dragged through the mud asi handidi kutaura zvakaipa pamusoro pa amai ve vana vangu.

Creche inopinda mwana wangu ane 3yrs inondipupurira kuti the child fees are fully paid and my child even has new school uniforms.

Ever since tarambana na ex wife I have been paying the rent, the landlord will be my witness.

I am broken because I do not have access to my children even though I send money for groceries

When I read the newspaper reports I hear claims that are unheard-of. I am a victim of abuse because ever since I was dragged to the courts I have suffered a damage emotionally and on my personality. Ex wife yangu arikushandisa H metro to blackmail me and all I just wish for is we separate peacefully.

To the press (H metro) please i beg you to balance your stories because these stories you write affect my innocent children.