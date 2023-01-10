Yes I was excited to hear about the project. I was happy to see other artistes featuring for once pama gitare emukuru. This time he included other artists which was a dream come true for all of us, vaida kuonawo chimuti chichitambidzanwa from one generation to another and to see two generations combining.

But sa elder mu industry when you do certain projects you must enlighten the youths you engage zvizere kuti project riri funded and tave kuimba zvematongerwo enyika so that anopinda achida nemoyo wake munyaya dzacho.

Ini ndiri kutaura se munhu aka groomer and aka mentor most of the youths vari pa project iroro. Zvirikundirwadza to see them crying behind the scenes kuti takakandwa pasi pe bhazi nemukuru wedu kumagitare. Right now mukuru vaya vari ku Dubai ku Holiday ne family yavo zvavo zvakaita. Isusu now tava pama1 because some companies no longer want to associate with us because they dont want their brands associated ne politics of any nature.