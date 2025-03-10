Distinguished biochemist and academic Dr Victor Muleya, one of the pioneers of the Midlands State University (MSU)’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biochemistry, in 2016, has died.

He was 41.

Muleya, born on 1 May 1984 in Bulawayo, died in Harare on Friday after a failed surgery procedure.

He will be buried in his home town, Beitbridge, tomorrow.

Muleya, with his seniors in the faculty under the university’s late Vice-Chancellor Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe and founding dean Dr Reginald Matchaba-Hove, was instrumental in the opening of the MSU medical school.

He was a senior lecturer at the MSU Biochemistry Department, with a research background in biochemistry, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences. He previously chaired the department.

A prolific researcher, Muleya published extensively in high-impact journals, contributing valuable insights into plant signalling, molecular biology, and disease diagnostics.

His work on identifying linear B-cell epitopes and exploring metabolomics for biomarker discovery exemplified his dedication to translational research with real-world applications.

Muleya was educated at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) where he graduated with a BSc. Honours first class and got a book prize in 2006; University of Western Cape MSc. Applied Biotechnology (cum laude) and was awarded a grant-linked bursary; and PhD in Biochemistry from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, one of the most prestigious universities in that country.

He was a sessional teaching associate and research fellow at Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the university.

Muleya also worked at Georen Pharmaceuticals in Johannesburg, South Africa, during his journey in the medical field.

After completing his PhD, Muleya came back home to do what he loved best: Giving back to the community.

He turned down a number of lucrative job offers outside the country to focus on one of his passions: helping to establish a medical school at MSU and teaching where he contributed a lot.

The establishment of the MSU medical school helped increase access to medical education in Zimbabwe, particularly for students from rural areas.

The medical school’s graduates have gone on to provide quality healthcare services, contributing to improved health outcomes and saving countless lives.

His contributions to the medical school have helped build capacity in Zimbabwe’s healthcare sector, ensuring the country has a steady supply of skilled healthcare professionals.

As one of the pioneers as MSU medical school, Muleya was involved in the development of the faculty’s curriculum, ensuring it met international standards and prepared students for the demands of the medical profession.

Muleya taught and mentored students, sharing his expertise and experience to help shape the next generation of healthcare workers and leaders.

His work extended beyond the classroom, as he engaged in research and community outreach programmes which promoted healthcare and well-being in Zimbabwe.

Muleya’s legacy extends beyond his contributions to the MSU medical school.

He has inspired a generation of healthcare professionals, and his impact on medical education and healthcare outcomes will be felt for years to come.

Professor Stanley Mukanganyama,

President-Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Society of Zimbabwe and his former lecturer at UZ, described Muleya as a “distinguished biochemist, educator, and researcher”.

“Dr Muleya was an esteemed member of the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Society of Zimbabwe and a pillar in the scientific community, whose contributions to biochemistry and molecular cell biology have left an indelible mark.

Muleya dedicated his life to the pursuit of scientific excellence and education. He earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Cell Biology from Monash University, Melbourne, Australia, in 2015, where his ground-breaking research on the mechanistic modulation of GC-linked receptor kinase, PSKR1, gained international recognition.

His academic journey also included a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, and a http://B.Sc. (Hons) in Biochemistry from the University of Zimbabwe.

I had the opportunity to teach and supervise him at undergraduate level.

He obtained a first class on his project and an overall first class degree (1) for his BSc Honours degree in Biochemistry.

He was one of my few students to have his undergraduate student projects be published in a peer-reviewed Journal “ Muleya V, Hayeshi R, Ranson H, Abegaz B, Bezabih MT, Robert M, Ngadjui BT, Ngandeu F, Mukanganyama S.

Modulation of Anopheles gambiae Epsilon glutathione transferase activity by plant natural products in vitro. J Enzyme Inhib Med Chem. 2008 Jun;23(3):391-9. doi: 10.1080/14756360701546595. PMID: 18569345.”

This initial work catapulted Victor into protein Biochemistry, for which his higher qualifications and subsequent career was based upon.

Muleya’s passion for education saw him shaping the minds of future scientists at Midlands State University, where he served as Chairperson of the Department of Biochemistry in the Faculty of Medicine from 2016 to 2023.

His role as MSU Lead for the Dissemination and Implementation Science programme under the PETRA consortium demonstrated his commitment to advancing scientific research collaboration across Zimbabwe and beyond.”

Other colleague described him as “extremely analytical” with “excellent planning and implementation skills”.

The MSU medical school enrolled its first cohort of 20 students; eight females and 12 males, at the end of February in 2016.

The small number allowed for an excellent student–staff ratio, and quality training.

The faculty currently has one programme, a five-year undergraduate Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) which follows UZ curriculum and regulations.

The programme focuses on foundations of medicine including anatomy, physiology, biochemistry and behavioural sciences, as well as intensive clinical training in all disciplines including medicine, anaesthesia, general surgery and obstetrics and gynaecology.

The faculty has clinicians forming the nucleus that is working with the Medical Superintendent of Gweru Provincial Hospital to transform the public hospital into a teaching hospital.

Newshawks