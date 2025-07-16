One person was killed, and two others injured in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 14/07/25 at around 1330 hours along Plumtree Road in Belmont, Bulawayo.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the development.

According to police, the accident took place after a trailer of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter with one passenger on board disengaged.

It then hit three pedestrians who were walking on the edge of the road.

The victims sustained varying injuries and were ferried to Mpilo Hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to the injuries.

Zwnews