Disbanding of Zimbabwe traffic police long overdue

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

Zimbabwe Republic Police, Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has disbanded the traffic section, deleting senior posts in the section amid bureaucratic red tape systems that provided loopholes for corruption to run rife in the force.

In a memo dated 13 September, 2018, that was posted to all stations, Matanga announced the restructuring of the traffic branch, which has over the years fanned rampant corruption in the law enforcement arm of the government.

There had been public outcry as to why the rogue and corrupt police officers were not brought to book. Bribe demanding by police from commuter omnibuses and motorists had been happening in the full glare of the public. There had been reports that these extortions from motorists on the road blocks were a directive from the top.

A member of the force CID section, who is stationed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport, recently told this publication that previously, officers commanding districts could visit road blocks in their areas of jurisdiction collecting the bribe monies from the police details manning such road-brocks.

He said the bribe monies were never, recorded in the relevant books, so as to make it possible for the commanding officers to syphon it, jeopardising the state in the process.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and its partners’ Zimbabwe Corruption in Business Survey 2016 revealed that rampant corruption was hampering the ease of doing business in the country.

The survey ranked the police on the top of the league of corrupt institutions in Zimbabwe, followed by the State Procurement Board.

According to the survey, the level of corruption since 2013, had increased a lot. Almost a third are being subjected to requests or demands for bribes, or what were felt to be unfair fines from public officials, in return for services on a daily basis, and almost half at least monthly.

Respondents were asked about their perception of 14 government departments and agencies when it comes to corruption, based on the proportion that named a particular agency as ‘always’, ‘almost always’ or ‘mostly’ corrupt, and the police came up tops.

“The Police, followed by the State Procurement Board (SPB) are deemed to be the most corrupt, by respondents, followed by ZIMRA and the City Health Department, and then Department of Works and Building Inspectorate, the Licensing Office at the Municipality, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and the Registrar of Companies,” reads the report.

The greatest areas where corruption occurs, or at least where bribes have been demanded from respondent organisations in dealing with various business processes, like when trying to apply for a license/permit, get an inspection conducted or approved or register a business, as well as on the country’s roads.