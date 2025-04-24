A 50-year-old woman with disability from Marondera, Christina Tsitsi Gororo has written a book to share her life’s trials and tribulations.

The book titled: ‘Challenged but not forsaken,’ is a narration of Christina’s life from the time she became disabled at the age of 10.

A weaver, tailor and designer by profession Gororo uses her legs for all her work including typing on her laptop and writing.

“My book is the story of my journey of life from birth which I testify about my victories and defeats, sadness and happiness.

“I managed to pen down my struggles and questions as I sought answers for the suffering that had befallen me.

“Challenged but not forsaken,’ is a book that encourages, motivates and inspires those who are having challenges in life to have hope and understand that though they may be having challenges, they must never think that they are forsaken,” she said.

As if her life challenges were not enough, she encountered another frustrating experience as she was writing her book which almost forced her to abandon the mission.

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Itayi Ndudzo, who attended the book launch in Marondera this Monday, praised Gororo for her resilience.

“Your resilience Christina, shows that disability is not inability and your story is set to inspire others,” Advocate Ndudzo said.

The story of Christina is a testimony that disability is not inability and that only the sky is the limit.

