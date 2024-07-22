Dinson Steel Limited has refuted reports that its workers are dying at their plant in Manhize due to dangerous chemicals.

In a press statement, the company said the reports were not true and should be dismissed with contempt.

This came after Crime Watch Zimbabwe reported that they received a tip off alleging that workers at the plant were dying due to harmful chemicals.

Please circulate and make it publicly known that workers are dying daily at the Manhize Steel Plant, and it’s being covered up.

“According to workers on the ground, they are inhaling harmful chemicals and polluted air, resulting in severe headaches, vomiting, erratic body shaking, dizziness, and other symptoms.

“To make matters worse, there is no medical center on site, only basic first aid support,” wrote the Crime Watch Zimbabwe.

Zwnews