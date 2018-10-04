Didymus Mutasa, Jabulani Sibanda, rejoin Zanu PF

HARARE: Zanu Pf Politburo meeting today resolved to readmit back into the party ousted stalwarts Didymus Mutasa and former war veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda.

Secretary for Information and Publicity in Zanu Pf, Simon Khaya-Moyo revealed this while addressing members of the media following deliberations of the party s 321st ordinary politburo meeting held in Harare on Thursday.

Mutasa had a fallout with former party leader Robert Mugabe after the former joined a Zanu PF faction that was led by the then Vice President Joice Mujuru.

agencies