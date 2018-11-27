“Elias Mudzuri FIRED over ED Meeting”… Chamisa’s MDC issues statement on news story

The Nelon Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change has dismissed reports that party vice-president Mr Elias Mudzuri has been fired.

Mudzuri was severely criticised for joining the Parliamentary delegation that went to present itself to President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday.

In a statement yesterday Mudzuri said: “It is with sadness and unfortunate circumstances that my fellow junior parliamentarians would want to play petty politics on something that is part of my terms of reference as party deployed.

“My confusion to all this stems from the fact that, if what I did was ‘illegal’ to my fellow parliamentarians, then I want to understand what we are still doing in parliament as a Party and wasting taxpayer’s money.

“I went to State House not to appease President Mnangagwa, but to respect the office of Parliament. If I am wrong and they are right I would be proud to be fired from the party because I represented the party in Parliament business.

“It’s sad that my very colleagues were fully engaged in parliament business at HICC on post-budget consultations, a budget presentation that saw MPs under attack from police. What hypocrisy!”

The MDC today said the story doing the rounds on the social media that Elias Mudzuri had been fired was false.

“No party spokesperson nor any other leader of the party spoke to the said Kukurigo news and no meeting sat to discuss the conduct of any member of the MDC,” the party said.

agencies