Diaspora remittances rose by 7.5 percent to US$165 million in February, fueling Zimbabwe’s foreign currency inflows.

As noted by Zimbabwe Economic Review, key Bullet Points:

💠US$165 million received in diaspora remittances in February 2025, up 7.5% from US$153.8 million in February 2024.

💠Remittances accounted for 17% of Zimbabwe’s total foreign currency receipts.

💠In 2024, annual diaspora inflows hit a record US$2.2 billion, up 22% from US$1.8 billion in 2023.

💠Over 908,000 Zimbabweans live in South Africa, with significant numbers also in Botswana (47,928) and the UK (23,166).

💠Less than 2 million Zimbabweans live abroad but play a key role in foreign exchange stability and consumer demand.

💠Diaspora funds support basic needs, healthcare, education, housing, and small business investments.

💠Zimbabwe lacks access to IMF and World Bank funding, making diaspora funds a critical alternative.

Zwnews