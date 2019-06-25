Diamond Ring: Grace Mugabe hit with US$4 M lawsuit

HARARE: Grace Mugabe and her firstborn son Russell Goreraza together with senior police officials have been dragged to the High Court facing a damaging US $3, 922 million lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by Lebanese businessman Jamal Hamed after Grace invaded and seized four of his upmarket houses following a deal which went sour over the purchase of a diamond ring worth US$1.4 million, when former President Robert Mugabe was still in power.

Hamed who is being represented by prominent lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa of Mtetwa & Nyambirai Legal Practitioners is claiming the following damages,

US$2 000 000 for defamation,

US$1 000 000 for loss of income that could have been realised in rentals.

US$375 000 for unlawful interference with contractual relations

US$342 000 for unlawful occupation

US$205 000 for damages to his properties and furniture

The businessman is also suing Kennedy Fero, an officer with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) police protection unit and Nyambo Viera an officer with ZRP at Harare Central, law and order section for assisting Grace and Russel in the illegal occupation of the houses.

agencies