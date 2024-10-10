ZANU PF official and former Chegutu Member of Parliament Dexter Nduna has apologised to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa over fake graduation fiasco.

In a letter addressed to President Mnangagwa and shared on social media, Nduna expressed his regret for attending the graduation on September 13, 2024, despite not being on the official list of graduates.

He acknowledged that he had been informed by university authorities that his pending requests and outstanding modules were being addressed, which gave him hope that he could be part of the graduation ceremony.

Nduna noted that he donned the graduation regalia with the understanding that he had met the requirements, only to later learn through social media that his academic status was still pending.

According to the apology letter, the former Member of Parliament admitted that he had yet to complete two outstanding modules before he could officially graduate and receive a clean transcript.