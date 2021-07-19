The battle for the control of Kwekwe Central Constituency continues to tighten after two more aspirants, who include former deputy mayor John Mapurazi, expressed interest in contesting the impending by-elections on a Zanu PF ticket.

Zwnews understands that Mapurazi and Gladys Chimudzeka last week submitted their CVs to the ruling party expressing their desire to participate in the Zanu PF primary elections which seek to come up with the party’s sole candidate in the forthcoming by-elections.

The coming into the fold of Mapurazi and Chimudzeka brings to four the total number of Zanu PF aspirants after Kandros Mugabe and Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube, who is also nephew to state security minister, Owen Mudha Ncube.

Last year chaotic scenes at the Zanu PF Kwekwe District headquarters resulted in the abandonment of the ruling party primaries piting Dhala and Mugabe.

The primary elections were abandoned amid accusations of rampant electoral malpractices and vote-buying which resulted in the intervention of armed security forces who quelled the chaos.

more details to follow…

Zwnews