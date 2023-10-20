MIGHTY Warriors coach, Shadreck Mlauzi, was granted US$300 bail in his indecent assault charges yesterday after spending a night in remand prison.

Mlauzi made an application arguing that Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda didn’t have jurisdiction to preside over the second count which allegedly occurred in South Africa.

Magistrate Dzuda dismissed the application, ruling that it didn’t have merit as the two parties were in South Africa representing Zimbabwe and it was this country that was interested in the matter, hence it should be heard in Zimbabwe.

Allegations are that on September 26, Mlauzi and the Mighty Warriors squad were in camp at Pandari Lodge in Glen Lorne preparing for the COSAFA women’s tournament.

The complainant, who is a member of the national women’s team’ technical staff, requested for the training programme, but Mlauzi told her to collect it from his room.

When she sought to collect the programme from Mlauzi’s room, he allegedly informed her that he would e-mail it to her.

He allegedly said “pafoni unonditiza chimbondipawo kiss”, asking her to kiss him on the lips.

He allegedly forcibly grabbed her by the shoulders and pulled her towards him in an attempt to kiss her, but she resisted.

He is said to have demanded that she massages him and be intimate with him in a Whatsapp call.

The State said the second count occurred on October 4 at Garden Court Hotel in Johannesburg where the squad was staying during the COSAFA tourney.

Mlauzi allegedly handed the woman his hotel room key and asked her to massage him.

At training the following day, she told Mlauzi that they didn’t have resistant bands, and he told her to get money from his room.

When she went to collect the money, he handed her US$20 and allegedly groped her saying, “chimbondipawo zvinhu izvi ndimbozvinzwa”.

The woman refused and left.

Mlauzi allegedly started harassing the complainant after the match the following day, prompting her to register a complaint with the COSAFA Safeguarding Officer.

Dzidzai Josiah appeared for the State.

