This morning traders operating from Epworth home industries were forced to close shops so that they could attend a ZANU PF rally being addressed by vice president Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga is addressing a rally at Batanai Primary School in Epworth.

In most cases, vending stalls are issued along partisan lines. ZANU PF supporters recently attacked vendors in Bulawayo for not having party cards.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF has a long history of forcing people to rallies at times busing them from other places so that they give impression that the party is loved and has a huge following.

Zwnews