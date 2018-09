Kenyan immigration officials have arrested 15 Chinese nationals at a house used for prostitution in South C Estate where it is alleged that they were engaging in se_x work.

The 15, are now waiting to be deported back to their country.

Wrote the Kenyan Immigration department:

“BREAKING: 15 Chinese were arrested by Immigration officers @DCI_Kenya this morning in South C estate BR0THEL, it’s believed they have been engaging in Pr0stitution. They are being processed for deportation. Cc.

agencies