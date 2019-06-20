Demo At Kwekwe Poly…Anti-riot Police Disperse Students

There was chaos at Kwekwe Polytechnic College on Wednesday after students staged a demonstration at the college premises prompting anti-riot police to move in.

Engineering students were angered by the Higher Education Examination Council (Hexco)’s decision to order a rewrite of an examination whose electronics paper had leaked.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Kwekwe Polytechnic principal Evans Musara said:

We are just following a directive from the examination board. They are the ones who ordered for that particular paper rewrite after reaching a decision.

The affected students refused to sit down for the paper for a second time and demanded that the authorities should instead deal with culprits.

One of the students who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity had this to say: