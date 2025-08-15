Leornard Dembo (picture)’s heir apparent, Tendai, is a resilient fighter who performed at this year’s Heroes and Defence Forces Gala despite recovering from a recent health scare.

The Barura Express frontman delivered a remarkable performance at Kujeke Grounds as the closing act on a chilly Wednesday morning.

Although many of his fans thoroughly enjoyed the performance, there were genuine fears during the build-up that he would not make it to Hwedza if he hadn’t recovered in time. A breadwinner, fighter and passionate performer, Tendai never gave up.

In fact, he adhered to his doctors’ prescriptions as he continued to battle ill-health on his road to recovery.

He is back with a bang, but is still monitoring his health to avoid a relapse, which typically affects him in winter.

Reflecting on the days leading up to the event, Tendai expressed his hopes to perform.

“I was unwell in June and July, but God was on my side as usual,” he recalled after his performance.

“I took my medication and remained hopeful that I would make it to the day. I’m glad I’m here, and the mission has been accomplished. In life, we sometimes make sacrifices, like performing in pain, but it’s on a stage where we don’t show that pain.”

Tendai delighted the audience by performing his late father Leonard Dembo’s classics, including “Zii-Zii,” “Chitekete,” and “Madhiri,” captivating revellers from Hwedza and its surrounding areas.

“This performance meant a lot to me because we were remembering both living and departed legends.

“In showbiz, we remember all those who have passed away and some who are still alive, leading the way. This was a great and unique way of celebrating the icons who paved the way for us,” he shared.

The talented composer has managed to defy the odds even after parting ways with his elder brother, Morgen Dembo, and has been trending for good reasons.

“We will keep on giving people the good music they always want. My duty is to give them something they will cherish for years, and in this case, it has to be the good music that we are creating,” he added.

He also laughed off comparisons to his late father.

“Those who want us to surpass our father need to be examined to see if their minds are okay.

“There is no way we can surpass that legend because he was in a league of his own. By now, I think my real fans and those who loved our father know our strengths as musicians,” he added.

Tendai, who has been at the helm of Barura Express for close to 15 years, hardly disappoints on stage.

Many fans and promoters trust him due to his punctuality, professionalism, and work ethic, which have made him a favourite among many.

In showbiz, he trusts and respects the stage like a CEO’s office where serious business is done.

This was evident in Hwedza, where he complimented the new crop of sungura musicians.

The new generation of sungura artistes who performed there included Mark Ngwazi, Faheem Somanje — Daiton Somanje’s son — and Cobra Kings leader, Simon Mutambi.

The trio has been trending in sungura circles and is now commanding a huge following.

However, it should be noted that this new generation of stars would be incomplete without mentioning Tendai Dembo.

In his late 30s, Dembo still has a lot to offer, judging by what the country saw in Hwedza.

Millions who followed the proceedings online and on television, thanks to ZTN Prime, which broadcast the event from start to finish, are now convinced Tendai is one of the future legends in the making.

It should be noted that the big shoes left by his father Leonard are hard to fill. Dembo died on April 9, 1996, at the age of 37.

The revered sungura legend had already made a strong impact both locally and overseas after his death.

Twenty-nine years after Dembo’s passing, his music is still as wonderful as ever.

The departed legend is still regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s finest sungura musicians of all time.

He still holds some records that are yet to be broken, almost 30 years after his departure.

To say he was talented would be a mockery, if not a huge understatement.

The phenomenal or magical would sum it up when it comes to his songwriting technique, guitar prowess, and of course, the lyrical depth he showed.

He has passed the baton to his children — Tendai, Morgen and Fenny. The trio has been pursuing separate musical projects, with the South Africa-based Fenny being the latest to enter the music fray.

As for Morgen, he has been focusing on solo projects, just like his younger brother Tendai.

Love them or loathe them, this family deserves their flowers now in their quest to keep the family legacy intact.

