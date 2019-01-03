DELTA Crises: Masvingo runs out of beer as panic buyers “clean shops”

Supermarkets, clubs and bars in Masvingo CBD have run out of Delta Beverages products with one of the most popular bars, Landmark selling beer in USD following foreign currency charges announced by Delta yesterday.

During a snap survey by The Mirror, OK and Pick n Pay supermarkets had run out of Delta beverages including Mahewu following panic buying by individuals and shebeen operators who thronged the outlets at 7 am today.

Meanwhile, Landmark Bar has changed its pricing system from bond notes to USD using prices recommended by Delta and when The Mirror visited the bar there were only three customers drinking Chibuku Super.

Club Lagoon, Zvakanaka Bar, Hotel Victoria and VICS Liquor Center were all out of beer while Bob’s Tavern has doubled its prices with Carling Black Label Beer quarts going for $5 bond note from $2.70.

masvingo mirror