The Ministry of Environment says the onset of the 2025/26 rainfall season will be delayed, with dry conditions in October and November.

Rainfall Outlook:- Southern & Western regions – Normal to above-normal rainfall expected.

-Northern provinces – Normal to below-normal rainfall, with risk of drying out later in the season.

Temperatures:

-October–November: Hotter than average.

-December: Cooler conditions, with improved rainfall.

January – March 2026

-General Outlook: Most areas forecast to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

-Exceptions: Some northern provinces may still experience normal to below-normal rainfall.