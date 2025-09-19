The Ministry of Environment says the onset of the 2025/26 rainfall season will be delayed, with dry conditions in October and November.
Rainfall Outlook:- Southern & Western regions – Normal to above-normal rainfall expected.
-Northern provinces – Normal to below-normal rainfall, with risk of drying out later in the season.
Temperatures:
-October–November: Hotter than average.
-December: Cooler conditions, with improved rainfall.
January – March 2026
-General Outlook: Most areas forecast to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.
-Exceptions: Some northern provinces may still experience normal to below-normal rainfall.