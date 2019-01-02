Decomposing body of Gweru policeman retrieved from house

Mkoba 14 residents in Gweru were left shell-shocked on Wednesday night after discovering a dead body of a local man in his home, with the late suspected to have died almost four days ago.

Police were reportedly carrying out investigations, after being tipped by the unidentified deceased’s neighbour’s who said they got to know of the death after a strong smell accompanied by flies persisted for the past few days.

A police officer who declined to be named said the man was a neighbourhood watch policeman.

“There is a man found dead in his home in Mkoba 14. Neighbours just found out about his death after a strong smell persisted for days. They suspect that the deceased might have passed four days ago.

“They then alerted the deceased’s neighbour whom he shared the house with to check that is when the dead body was discovered. Investigations are still on to ascertain if there was no foul play,” said the source.

The deceased resided around Mkoba 14 tanks closeby to local beer hall outlets.

Reports have it that the deceased’s family is in Birchenough Bridge.

