Death rumours as President suffers stroke, hospitalised in Middle East

By Takunda Shumba
- 1 hour ago
Robert Mugabe, Gabon's Ali Bongo(R)

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo, hospitalised in Saudi Arabia on October 24, is seriously ill but on the mend, the presidency said Sunday.

The 59-year-old leader’s condition “has greatly improved” and he is in the process “of recovering most of his functions,” Ike Ngouoni, the spokesman for the presidency, said.

Lack of official news — along with memories of the secrecy-shrouded death of Bongo’s father Omar Bongo in office in 2009 after decades at the helm — has set the rumour mill churning about his health.

A foreign source close to Bongo and his French-born wife Sylvia told AFP on Wednesday that Bongo had had a stroke.

agencies