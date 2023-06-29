DAVID Matambo’s body is set to undergo a post-mortem at Parirenyatwa Hospital today.

He was allegedly fatally assaulted by Callisto Maruwo, at Afro 161 Bar, in Harare on Saturday night.

Family spokesperson, Sarah Matambo, said they were awaiting a post-mortem before burying David.

“As a family, we are still grieving and failing to understand what exactly is happening.

“We heard that the post-mortem will be done tomorrow (today) at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“Burial arrangements will be announced in due course,” Sarah said.

Callisto appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to July 12.