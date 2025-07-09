The Zimbabwe Agricultural Society is set to celebrate 130 years of exhibition excellence this year.

The show week is scheduled to be held from Monday 25 August, 2025 to Saturday 30 August 2025.

The 115th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (formerly Harare Agricultural Show) is running under the theme, “Building Bridges: Connecting Agriculture, Industry and Community.”

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is the country’s premier business and agriculture exhibition.

According to ZAS boss Andrew Matibiri the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is a key event on the national calendar as it showcases the talent, innovations, and resilience of Zimbabwean farmers, agribusinesses, and agricultural stakeholders.

It underscores the crucial role that agriculture plays in the country’s economy and the livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe.

“The preparations of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show are encouraging and have been enhanced by improved economic enthusiasm and significant pride in food sufficiency over the past few years.

“On the ground, intense activities and efforts by all stakeholders from the various sectors of the economy are pointing towards a very successful agricultural show,” he says.

Zwnews