The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has issued load shedding warning following Hwange Power Station technical fault.

In a public notice, ZESA Holdings has announced a significant reduction in power supply due to a technical fault at the Hwange Power Station.

The disruption has led to increased load shedding affecting all customer groups.

The power utility said its technical team is working urgently to resolve the issue and restore normal operations.

Meanwhile, the situation has seen a number of areas in the country, including Harare getting enveloped in darkness.

Zwnews