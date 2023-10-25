Thieves have struck at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison Camp with a senior officer being robbed of US$2 500 in her bedroom on Sunday.

Superintendent Gloria Tamanikwa, the Chikurubi Female Prison Officer-in-Charge, lost the money while watching TV in her lounge.

When she went to her bedroom at around midnight, she found out that it had been ransacked and her suitcase containing the money had been opened.

Police believe that the thieves gained entry by opening one of the windows.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, another security officer, Joseph Murorigi, from the police projects at ZRP Mabelreign Camp, lost a 9kg gas tank and groceries when thieves broke into ZRP Warren Park Crèche.

The case was reported at Warren Park Police Station under RRB 5700795. -H Metro