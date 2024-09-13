Daniel Chingoma who was known for making a helicopter has died, reports Children of War Veterans Association.

He named the aircraft Zimcopter which was barred by government from flying.

Chingoma was an entrepreneur and musician.

He is the founding director of Taisek Engineering (PVT) Ltd.

In 2010, Chingoma formed a political party called the Zimbabwe Industrial and Technological Revolutionary Party (ZITER).

In 2015 he announced that he was contesting the 2018 elections as a Presidential candidate.

Zwnews