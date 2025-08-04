A bold prison break took place on Saturday afternoon at St Thomas Prison in Marondera, where two inmates managed to escape from custody.

Sources say the prisoners, both classified as “D Class”, climbed over the perimeter fence and escaped in broad daylight around midday.

The breakout happened shortly after visitors had come to see inmates, raising suspicions that the escape might have been an inside job.

One of the escapees was serving a sentence for armed robbery, while the other was jailed for rape.

Their identities have not yet been revealed.

More details later…

State Media