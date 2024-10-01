Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivhayo has gifted Daisy Mtukudzi with a new 2024 Toyota Fortuner.

This comes amid family feud of the late music icon and national hero Oliver Mtukudzi.

The late legendary musician’s daughters Selmor and Sandra are locked in a terrible storm with (Daisy) their step mother.

The children are accusing their step mother of ill treating them.

Meanwhile, Chivayo said the gift is in honour of the late music icon.

He posted:

PAYING TRIBUTE TO A MUSICAL ICON AND CULTURAL AMBASSADOR… When I always listen to the RICH, poetical and DEEPLY THOUGHT lyrics of the songs “Hazvireve rudo handina”, “Mutserendende” or “Right Direction ” – to name but a few, which are some of my best tracks by the LEGENDARY musician, DR. OLIVER “TUKU” MTUKUDZI, I cannot help but acknowledge how much of a musical GENIUS Tuku was!

The majority of your songs had a deep stealthy meaning, filled with wisdom and intellectual advise that would require a sharp and concentrated mind like mine to understand.

You were our national PRIDE and your signature husky voice transcended INTERNATIONAL borders, and this set you apart from any other musician that has emerged from Zimbabwe or Southern Africa!

A few weeks ago, we celebrated your birthday and remembered how much you UNIFIED a NATION through music since the harrowing days of the liberation struggle, into post-independent Zimbabwe.

It was through your music that the OPPRESSED black majority were encouraged to unite and fight for political liberty, fraternity and equality. Your musical prowess not only earned you the esteemed title of “DR. MUTUKUDZI”, but it befittingly qualified you as the FIRST musician ever to be declared a NATIONAL HERO and to be OFFERED internment at our prestigious national shrine along with other ILLUSTRIOUS liberation war heroes and nationalist stalwarts that our Country has ever had.

Such HEROIC status bestowed on you confirms beyond any reasonable doubt that you have been an UNPARALELLED music genius of your own kind and class. So revered was your musical GIFT, that as recent as the 28th of September, you were posthumously honoured at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival in South Africa.

No other Zimbabwean has ever received such a PRESTIGIOUS accolade, and this bears indisputable testimony over the HERO that you were and remain being, even as your dear departed soul continues to REST IN ETERNAL PEACE.

As i continue to celebrate his Excellency PRESIDENT E.D Mnangagwa’s birthday i decided to recognize the IMMENSE contribution by Dr. OLIVER “TUKU” MTUKUDZI to the music fraternity and socio-political landscape in Zimbabwe. On that note I say a big CONGRATULATIONS to MRS DAISY MUTUKUDZI , the one and only official wife of the late great legend, whom I was introduced to prior to TUKU’s sad demise. Please go and see my brother KELVIN at Auto-Expo Car Sales on Cleveland Rd in Milton Park , opposite Prince Edward Boys High School. Your beautiful BRAND NEW 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2.4D is fully paid for and ready for collection immediately.

Please accept this small token of appreciation for your late husband’s significant and priceless contribution to the music industry. Please enjoy your new car and may his soul continue to REST IN ETERNAL PEACE

Zwnews