The country’s largest milk and food producers Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited, formerly Dairy Marketing Board says its USD sales peaked at 92% in July, “a trend expected to persist as ZWL liquidity remains constrained”.

Reflecting the trend in the economy, Dairibord’s USD usage rose from 39% in the first half 2022 to 64% in H1 2023.

The firm’s sales volumes are up by 9% in the first half of 2023.

Dairibord bought 16% more milk from farmers than last year. In 2022, the company said it sold most of its products via informal market.

The company has seven factories: in Harare, Chitungwiza, Bulawayo, Gweru, Kadoma, Mutare and Chipinge.

It also owns Lyons Zimbabwe, a food company manufacturing beverages, ice creams, cordials, condiments, sauces and spreads; the biscuit and baking company M.E. Charhons, and has a majority stake in Dairibord Malawi.

Since January 2006 the company has been known as DZL Holdings Ltd.

