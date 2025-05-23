By Barnabas Thondhlana

I am a little conflicted on this one. On one hand I completely understand the argument of some who feel that Cyril did not do enough to push back on disinformation.

On another I am still severely haunted by Robert Mugabe’s bravado-without-diplomacy ghost. When emperor Mugabe was on the verge of losing political power he turned into a fake pan Africanist and defender of real and perceived pan Africanist values to hide his brutality at home. Mugabe was the least qualified to speak about African dignity as he pauparized his own people, organized torture and hit squads that abducted, tortured and killed those opposed to his despotic rule. The naked emperor went after super powers and name calling – a pastime that brought misery and economic ruin. Meanwhile his people fled his liberated country in their millions, following the very same white people Mugabe preached against.

What an irony!

Meanwhile, back to Ramaphosa, the best way to evaluate his performance is to understand the objectives of his trip to DC. First I do not see Cyril Ramaphosa as a political activist crying to be heard! He is a statesman navigating his country through a very difficult geo-political terrain with multifaceted interests and factors.

My take is that his objective number 1 was not to set the record straight and win the argument, but to neutralize Donald Trump – the most powerful man on earth whose decisions can severely hurt South Africa’s economy.

I have never been a fan of Ramaphosa but yesterday he won my heart. I saw a leader who understands the weight of responsibilities on his shoulders.

Ramaphosa laid down his own crown for the good of his country. He showed love for his people and country.

Without a big heart on the part of Ramaphosa, that meeting could have degenerated into a shouting contest full of racial slurs. Ramaphosa used the skills of a snake handler to manage a situation that was spiraling out of control. A snake catcher needs a basket of skills which include knowledge of snake species, calmness under pressure, patience, quick reflexes and coordination, field survival & navigation skills and courage to confront danger at minimum risk.

As a shrewd businessman, his target was to derisk South Africa which had been falsely accused of carrying out a genocide against white South Africans. Instead of angrily pushing back on that false narrative, Ramaphosa dwelt on the positive – past cooperation and a future of limitless opportunities.

He also reminded his host that SA is a rainbow nation – a euphemism for its post apartheid multi-racial social fabric. He tactically dropped Nelson Mandela’s name in the conversation – a revered hero of the anti-apartheid struggle and post apartheid reconciliation and national healing. He figuratively resurrected and walked Mandela into that meeting.

President Ramaphosa also read the business interests of his host.

To that end he offered South Africa’s critical minerals “that you want to fuel the growth of your own economy and to industrialize…we have that on offer, and including rare earths.” Notice this was brought up in the introductory remarks, meaning Ramaphosa’s team had studied Donald Trump’s economic pulse and identified critical minerals as close to his heart, hence the President was advised to pitch the offer from the onset.

Also, he knew Trump is a golf enthusiast, hence he brought him a gift – a 14KG golf album featuring South Africa’s golf moments.

In addition, he invited the famous Florida based South African golfer Ernie Els to the White House meeting. Els has played golf with Trump, and probably idolized by the US President for being immortalized in the Hall of Fame.

He also included another South African golf Hall of Fame inductee, Retief Goosen in his delegation.

Clearly these are not politicians but sports persons who could have an influence on how Trump would feel and behave. The inclusion of billionaire businessman Johann Rupert and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen – white South Africans – created a multiracial united front that successfully doused the genocide disinformation inferno that had been raging for months.

Ramaphosa demonstrated boldness. His decision to reach out to President Trump and visit him was not an act of cowardice but rather a diplomatic confrontation, call it soft power if you like.

The risk of being humiliated before the whole world was high but he chose to take the calculated risk.

The timing was perfect. It wouldn’t have made sense to call for this meeting when the other side still felt had much to say. He waited for the negative energy to burn out and then strike. I feel Ramaphosa left that meeting having achieved his goal – countering disinformation whilst derisking his country.

In the US, there are now some Congressmen who are challenging the disinformation that has been spread about South Africa.

In SA, the Democratic Alliance – supported by largely white South Africans – is also denying that there is a genocide against Afrikaner white South Africans. There are more voices supporting Ramaphosa than those opposing him. This is diplomacy at its best.