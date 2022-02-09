Image: Reuters

Cyclone Batsirai has displaced more than 60 000 in Madagascar while about 20 people lost their lives to the disaster.

This according to aid workers working on the aftermath of the Cyclone with the United Nations.

Meanwhile, the cyclone has continued on a southward path in the Indian Ocean, where the cooler waters are expected to temper its fury.

Apparently, in Zimbabwe, hot weather is forecast in the next couple of days as the dissipating storm draws moisture from southern Africa. Newshawks