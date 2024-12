Competition regulator the Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC) has ruled against Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ)’s plan to acquire more shares in First Mutual Life.

In 2023, CBZ bought 31.2% of FML from National Social Security Authority (NSSA), taking its stake over 36%.

This meant, per Zimbabwe Stock Exchange rules, CBZ had to make a mandatory offer to FML’s other shareholders.

According to CTC this is now off the table. NSSA is CBZ’s biggest shareholder.