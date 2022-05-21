The great popularity that Yuan Pay Group platform have acquired has made it possible to diversify the strategies for making investments, all based on fundamental and technical analysis adapted to the users’ tastes.

Previously, financial concepts were strange and sometimes incomprehensible, as cryptocurrencies have gained ground in the financial market, and therefore more people have joined this investment trend.

What does HODL consist of?

Unlike cryptocurrency trading, in which operations of up to 1 minute of reference are carried out, the Hodl, which represents the term “HOLD”, only if it is misspelled, describes the long-term financial investment strategy with cryptocurrencies.

This strategy is based on the acquisition of cryptocurrencies. They are left in the long term waiting for an increase in value that generates the profits estimated by the investor, and there the crypto asset is sold.

Although the fact of predicting the value of a digital currency at a particular time is something that requires an arduous analysis, it is one of the most profitable strategies in terms of cryptocurrencies.

The volatility of these digital assets is extremely high, which makes many investors increase their fear of risk. However, it is assumed that cryptocurrencies always rise in value long-term.

Cryptographic history shows that cryptocurrencies, like many of the actions in the traditional market, have a cyclical behavior. What makes every so often assume a repetitive trend in terms of ups and downs in value.

History of HODL

It originated from a comment made by a user of cryptocurrencies. He assured that he would not change his position regarding investment in cryptocurrencies, where he misused the term HOLD and therefore went viral on social networks.

Let us remember that cryptocurrencies are mobilized in the market due to the impact generated by the comments of their users about them.

Cryptocurrencies that can be bought today

Cryptocurrencies are not only used in the digital finance market; they are also being used more frequently to make online payments, which is quite attractive to many, not knowing that this gives strength to the digital currency market.

The globalization of cryptocurrencies allows them to be used from anywhere globally. Still, since any entity does not regulate them, no additional expenses are generated, such as commissions for the transactions.

It does not matter where you are located; the cryptocurrencies will be worth the same in any location; they are not controlled or manipulated by third parties.

Anyone can use, buy and sell cryptocurrencies; you only need to have the capital to do so; there are no requirements to negotiate with them.

The most reliable cryptocurrencies to operate are the ones listed below, there are thousands of cryptocurrencies, but not all have the same market capitalization and user support.

Bitcoin

It is considered the leading and most popular digital currency among users of crypto assets.

Although it has been the one that has received the most criticism, this makes it stronger; nobody believed in it at first, and now many want to invest in it.

Its origin dates back to 2009, and its creator is still unknown; we only know the pseudonym under which it became known, and it is this Satoshi Nakamoto,

Its market capitalization is the highest; it has even reached the peak value of almost $60,000.

BitcoinCash

After the search to increase the number of coins issued, Bitcoin cash arises; it is well known and backed by Bitcoin.

Ether

It emerged in 2005 as a digital currency to compete with Bitcoin; it bases its operations on Smart Contracts, just like Bitcoin operates with Blockchain. However, its most attractive point is that it has no limit on the issuance of digital currencies.

RippleXRP

It is a computer platform anchored to the Blockchain-based primarily on P2P technology and is the cryptographic representation of the company Ripple Labs.

It allows its users to create their cryptocurrencies through the open source protocol.

Litecoins

A cryptocurrency on the rise, which, like Ripple, works under P2P technology, allows the generation of money through the executed transactions.

Its action time is speedy no matter where the user is.

Conclusion

Digital currencies are so versatile that they allow digital market participants to establish the positions that, in their opinion, are appropriate in the face of a particular movement in the value of cryptocurrencies.

The HODL is assumed to be the best strategy; as discussed above, the value of Bitcoin always goes up and down, but in the end, its value will always be higher than at the beginning of the year, and this is a trend.