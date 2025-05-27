Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa bemoans what he calls unfair treatment of citizens by the government.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa asks what wrong has the country done to deserve bad, uncaring leadership.

“A new law requiring motorists to buy radio licence before renewing their vehicle licences that has been signed into law is too draconian, anti-citizens and outrightly heartless.

“So a person who owns a car pays Zinara, Zbc, Insurance and toll gate, how are people supposed to survive,”? He asked.

Chamisa said services offered doesn’t tally with the fees being demanded or charged.

“When shall all this end?

Citizens are being pauperized left, right and centre, why does the citizenry of this country deserve so uncaring & heartless a leadership?

“What are people supposed to do with all this cruel taxation?

Why must I pay for a service I don’t use?

“Why should I pay for partisan propaganda, where I am attacked in person and demonized from dawn to dusk,”? He added.

He bemoaned lack of parliamentary oversight role.

“Do we have a parliament in Zimbabwe? Which other country does this to her citizens? Is this not naked provocation?

Is Zimbabwe not a crime scene,” he said.

US$92 ZBC licence fee now mandatory for vehicle registration, insurance

Under the newly gazetted Broadcasting Services Amendment Act (No. 2 of 2025), all Zimbabwean motorists must now pay a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence fee before they can renew their vehicle insurance or obtain a ZINARA licence disc.

The fee is pegged at US$23 per quarter, amounting to US$92 per year.

This new requirement is aimed at boosting compliance and ensuring a steady revenue stream for ZBC.

Zwnews